آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:59م
رئيس الثورية العليا: تسليم مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط خطوة للالتفاف على اتفاق ستوكهولم
طالب رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي، بتسليم مرتبات جميع موظفي الدولة، وليس مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
طيران العدوان يقصف مرتزقته قبالة جيزان وسقوط قتلى وجرحى
مصرع وجرح عدد من المرتزقة بعمليات متفرقة بجيزان
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة بعملية هجومية بعسير
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان قبالة منفذ الخضراء بنجران
  International
UK plans to double fees on disposable plastic bags
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - UK began consultations Thursday on doubling tariffs on disposable bags starting in 2020 and expanding the plan to include all stores in an effort to reduce plastic waste.


"We would like to see a total reduction of 90 per cent in the numbers ... before the fee increases," State Secretary for Environment Teresa Coffey told BBC radio.

Since October 2015, large retailers in England have been legally bound to charge 5 pence on plastic bags in a measure the government says led to the suspension of 15 billion bags.

However, 7 of Britain's largest stores distributed about 1 billion plastic bags while smaller stores distributed 3.6 billion bags.

In August, the British government announced plans to extend the fee to all retailers and raise the minimum price to 10 pence (13 cents) from the beginning of 2020, and began consultations on what it proposed.

The Marine Environment Protection Society says there has been a significant drop in the number of bags that have reached beaches since the imposition of the fees.


AA
Saba
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
