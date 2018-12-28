UK plans to double fees on disposable plastic bags [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - UK began consultations Thursday on doubling tariffs on disposable bags starting in 2020 and expanding the plan to include all stores in an effort to reduce plastic waste.





"We would like to see a total reduction of 90 per cent in the numbers ... before the fee increases," State Secretary for Environment Teresa Coffey told BBC radio.



Since October 2015, large retailers in England have been legally bound to charge 5 pence on plastic bags in a measure the government says led to the suspension of 15 billion bags.



However, 7 of Britain's largest stores distributed about 1 billion plastic bags while smaller stores distributed 3.6 billion bags.



In August, the British government announced plans to extend the fee to all retailers and raise the minimum price to 10 pence (13 cents) from the beginning of 2020, and began consultations on what it proposed.



The Marine Environment Protection Society says there has been a significant drop in the number of bags that have reached beaches since the imposition of the fees.





AA

Saba