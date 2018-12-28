Failed attempt by 40 demonstrators to penetrate headquarters of French president [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Protesters on Friday failed to penetrate the summer residence of French President Emmanuel Macron.



Radio France Blue reported that an invitation had been issued to the social media to take over the fort of Fort de Brégançon , which has been used since 1968 as the summer residence for the president's rest.



According to the radio station, about 40 supporters of the Yellow Jackets who assumed that President Macron had arrived at the Far Vacation Section took a march towards the fort on Thursday afternoon, but the gendarmes resisted and prevented them from approaching it.



Although they failed to break into the presidential fort, protesters promised to return the ball later in the day.



The yellow jackets began in mid-November with a refusal to raise fuel taxes and gasoline prices.



Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the social policy of the French authorities. Participants in the protest movement continue to take to the streets throughout the country periodically every Saturday, although the French leadership took measures to calm the situation.





