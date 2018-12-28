ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:59م
رئيس الثورية العليا: تسليم مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط خطوة للالتفاف على اتفاق ستوكهولم
طالب رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي، بتسليم مرتبات جميع موظفي الدولة، وليس مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يقصف مرتزقته قبالة جيزان وسقوط قتلى وجرحى
مصرع وجرح عدد من المرتزقة بعمليات متفرقة بجيزان
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة بعملية هجومية بعسير
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان قبالة منفذ الخضراء بنجران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Failed attempt by 40 demonstrators to penetrate headquarters of French president
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Protesters on Friday failed to penetrate the summer residence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Radio France Blue reported that an invitation had been issued to the social media to take over the fort of Fort de Brégançon , which has been used since 1968 as the summer residence for the president's rest.

According to the radio station, about 40 supporters of the Yellow Jackets who assumed that President Macron had arrived at the Far Vacation Section took a march towards the fort on Thursday afternoon, but the gendarmes resisted and prevented them from approaching it.

Although they failed to break into the presidential fort, protesters promised to return the ball later in the day.

The yellow jackets began in mid-November with a refusal to raise fuel taxes and gasoline prices.

Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the social policy of the French authorities. Participants in the protest movement continue to take to the streets throughout the country periodically every Saturday, although the French leadership took measures to calm the situation.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by