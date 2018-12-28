EU renews sanctions against Russia [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The EU has decided to extend the economic sanctions imposed on Russia in some sectors for another 6 months.



"This decision is valid until July 31, 2019, a day after it was published in the official gazette of the European Union," it said in a statement on Friday.



The leaders of EU member states have already agreed on the political decision to extend restrictive measures after Jan. 31, 2019, at the Dec. 13 summit. The resolution was issued as a document on Dec. 21.



The restrictive measures covered by the resolution relate to the financial, energy and military manufacturing sectors, as well as dual-use goods.



These measures were first adopted on July 31, 2014 against the background of the conflict in the Russian province of Donbass for one year. In March 2015, EU member states linked these sanctions to the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements.





AA

Saba