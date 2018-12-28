ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:59م
رئيس الثورية العليا: تسليم مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط خطوة للالتفاف على اتفاق ستوكهولم
طالب رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي، بتسليم مرتبات جميع موظفي الدولة، وليس مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  International
EU renews sanctions against Russia
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The EU has decided to extend the economic sanctions imposed on Russia in some sectors for another 6 months.

"This decision is valid until July 31, 2019, a day after it was published in the official gazette of the European Union," it said in a statement on Friday.

The leaders of EU member states have already agreed on the political decision to extend restrictive measures after Jan. 31, 2019, at the Dec. 13 summit. The resolution was issued as a document on Dec. 21.

The restrictive measures covered by the resolution relate to the financial, energy and military manufacturing sectors, as well as dual-use goods.

These measures were first adopted on July 31, 2014 against the background of the conflict in the Russian province of Donbass for one year. In March 2015, EU member states linked these sanctions to the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements.


AA
Saba
