EU renews rejection of settlement plans for Zionist entity in Palestine [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The European Union criticized the plans of the authorities of the Zionist entity on the establishment of more than two thousand settlement units in the occupied West Bank was announced this week.



"The EU's position on this matter is clear and clear and has not changed," spokeswoman Federica Mogherini said in a brief statement released on Friday.



"For Europe, Israeli settlement activity is illegal under international law," said European spokeswoman Maya Kosyanic. "It also undermines the two-state solution and jeopardizes prospects for lasting peace in the region," she added



The spokeswoman said the European Union rejected Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank.





AA

Saba