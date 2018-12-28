ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:14:59م
رئيس الثورية العليا: تسليم مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط خطوة للالتفاف على اتفاق ستوكهولم
طالب رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي، بتسليم مرتبات جميع موظفي الدولة، وليس مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
طيران العدوان يقصف مرتزقته قبالة جيزان وسقوط قتلى وجرحى
مصرع وجرح عدد من المرتزقة بعمليات متفرقة بجيزان
قتلى وجرحى مرتزقة بعملية هجومية بعسير
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان قبالة منفذ الخضراء بنجران
  International
EU renews rejection of settlement plans for Zionist entity in Palestine
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The European Union criticized the plans of the authorities of the Zionist entity on the establishment of more than two thousand settlement units in the occupied West Bank was announced this week.

"The EU's position on this matter is clear and clear and has not changed," spokeswoman Federica Mogherini said in a brief statement released on Friday.

"For Europe, Israeli settlement activity is illegal under international law," said European spokeswoman Maya Kosyanic. "It also undermines the two-state solution and jeopardizes prospects for lasting peace in the region," she added

The spokeswoman said the European Union rejected Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank.


AA
Saba
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
