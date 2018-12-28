Libya's oil revenues fell to $ 2.4 billion last November [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Libya's oil and gas revenues fell to $ 2.4 billion in November from $ 2.87 billion in October, official data showed.



Although the November revenue is lower than the previous month, it is "the third highest monthly revenue since the beginning of 2018," Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Friday.



The corporation forecast of full-year revenues rose to $ 24.2 billion, up 76 percent from last year.



Chairman of the NOC Mustafa Sinallah said that the National Oil Corporation will continue to do its best to promote the Libyan economy and provide the necessary funds to ensure equitable distribution of wealth and economic justice throughout the country."





