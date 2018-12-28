Oil prices raise up as concerns over global economy persist [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Oil prices rose up on Friday, recovering some of its losses in the previous session, but the growth of US crude inventories and continuing concerns about the global economy kept the markets under pressure.



Brent crude rose 1.01 dollars, or 1.94 percent, to $ 53.17 a barrel by 0740 GMT.





Crude fell 4.24 percent, or $ 2.31, on Thursday to $ 52.16 a barrel.





Crude Oil WTI Futures futures rose to $ 45.71 a barrel, or 2.47 percent, or $ 1.10 per barrel.



Crude closed down 3.48 percent, or $ 1.61, on Thursday at $ 44.61 a barrel.





AA

Saba