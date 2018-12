US stocks raise up after last decline [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 23,213.61.



The broader Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,498.77.



The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 37.29 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,666.79 points.





AA

Saba