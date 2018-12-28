ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:30:04م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: غارتان لطيران العدوان على الحديدة والمرتزقة يرتكبون 158 خرقا
قال المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع إن طيران العدوان شن غارتين على محافظة الحديدة بالتزامن مع ارتكاب مرتزقته لـ 158 خرقا خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان والحصار
أبناء مديرية صعدة ينددون بخروقات تحالف العدوان ومرتزقته في الحديدة
روسيا تؤكد تعاونها مع وكالة مكافحة المنشطات لتسوية أزمة البيانات
وفاة ستة مسافرين وإصابة العشرات بحادث مروري في طريق مأرب – العبر
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Economy
Gold rose to its highest level in more than 6 months
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Gold jumped to its highest level in more than six months on Friday as the dollar and safe haven rallied amid concerns about global economic growth.

Gold rose 0.5 percent to $ 1281.08 an ounce by 07.13 GMT and is heading for its second consecutive weekly gain.

The metal hit its highest level since June 19 at $ 1281.39 an ounce earlier in the session.

Gold in US futures rose 0.2 percent to $ 1283.2 an ounce on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback versus the basket of currencies, fell.

 Among other precious metals, silver rose to a five-month high of $ 15.342 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 percent to $ 796.74 an ounce, while palladium dropped 0.8 percent to $ 1264.90 an ounce.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Economy)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by