Gold rose to its highest level in more than 6 months [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Gold jumped to its highest level in more than six months on Friday as the dollar and safe haven rallied amid concerns about global economic growth.



Gold rose 0.5 percent to $ 1281.08 an ounce by 07.13 GMT and is heading for its second consecutive weekly gain.



The metal hit its highest level since June 19 at $ 1281.39 an ounce earlier in the session.



Gold in US futures rose 0.2 percent to $ 1283.2 an ounce on Friday.



The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback versus the basket of currencies, fell.



Among other precious metals, silver rose to a five-month high of $ 15.342 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 percent to $ 796.74 an ounce, while palladium dropped 0.8 percent to $ 1264.90 an ounce.





