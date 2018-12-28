ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:30:04م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: غارتان لطيران العدوان على الحديدة والمرتزقة يرتكبون 158 خرقا
قال المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع إن طيران العدوان شن غارتين على محافظة الحديدة بالتزامن مع ارتكاب مرتزقته لـ 158 خرقا خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  International
Fact of death of journalist Khashoggi must be revealed at all costs : Italian PM
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday asked the truth about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul early last October "whatever the cost."

In response to a question at the end of the year's traditional press conference, Conte said that he had met on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit in Argentina. "There was a bilateral meeting and I met him to demand explicitly on behalf of the partners Other Europeans to open full truths by competent local authorities and in accordance with international standards. "

"This is part of the assessment of the Italian government," said the Italian prime minister, who disclosed his country's offer to an Italian expert to help the issue. He said that in the current internal debate with the foreign and defense ministers on the prohibition of selling arms to the kingdom.

He said the Italian government would "act on behavior" during the course of investigations into the case.


AA
Saba
