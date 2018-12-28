Fact of death of journalist Khashoggi must be revealed at all costs : Italian PM [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday asked the truth about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at his consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul early last October "whatever the cost."



In response to a question at the end of the year's traditional press conference, Conte said that he had met on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit in Argentina. "There was a bilateral meeting and I met him to demand explicitly on behalf of the partners Other Europeans to open full truths by competent local authorities and in accordance with international standards. "



"This is part of the assessment of the Italian government," said the Italian prime minister, who disclosed his country's offer to an Italian expert to help the issue. He said that in the current internal debate with the foreign and defense ministers on the prohibition of selling arms to the kingdom.



He said the Italian government would "act on behavior" during the course of investigations into the case.





AA

Saba