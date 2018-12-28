ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:30:04م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: غارتان لطيران العدوان على الحديدة والمرتزقة يرتكبون 158 خرقا
قال المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع إن طيران العدوان شن غارتين على محافظة الحديدة بالتزامن مع ارتكاب مرتزقته لـ 158 خرقا خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان والحصار
أبناء مديرية صعدة ينددون بخروقات تحالف العدوان ومرتزقته في الحديدة
روسيا تؤكد تعاونها مع وكالة مكافحة المنشطات لتسوية أزمة البيانات
وفاة ستة مسافرين وإصابة العشرات بحادث مروري في طريق مأرب – العبر
Earthquake measuring 4.3 degrees hits western Iran
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Kermanshah province in western Iran in border areas with Iraq.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the seismological center of the Geophysical Institution of Tehran University identified the epicenter at a depth of 13 km from the surface of the earth.

There were no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake, the agency said.

AA
Saba
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
