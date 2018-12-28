Earthquake measuring 4.3 degrees hits western Iran [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Kermanshah province in western Iran in border areas with Iraq.



According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the seismological center of the Geophysical Institution of Tehran University identified the epicenter at a depth of 13 km from the surface of the earth.



There were no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake, the agency said.



AA

Saba