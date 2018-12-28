ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:30:04م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: غارتان لطيران العدوان على الحديدة والمرتزقة يرتكبون 158 خرقا
قال المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع إن طيران العدوان شن غارتين على محافظة الحديدة بالتزامن مع ارتكاب مرتزقته لـ 158 خرقا خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان والحصار
أبناء مديرية صعدة ينددون بخروقات تحالف العدوان ومرتزقته في الحديدة
روسيا تؤكد تعاونها مع وكالة مكافحة المنشطات لتسوية أزمة البيانات
وفاة ستة مسافرين وإصابة العشرات بحادث مروري في طريق مأرب – العبر
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Syrian army liberates ​​Manbaj area in Aleppo
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Syrian army announced on Friday that it was able to enter the area of ​​Manbaj in the northern countryside of Aleppo and raise the flag of the country.

The Syrian army leadership said in a statement published by the official Syrian news agency SANA that "from the full commitment of the army to assume its national responsibilities to impose state sovereignty on every inch of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic and in response to the appeal of the people in the area of ​​Manbaj, Units of the Syrian Arab Army to Manbj and raising the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic. "

The statement added that the General Command of the Syrian Army "stresses the importance of concerted efforts of all the sons of the nation in the maintenance of national sovereignty reaffirm its determination and insist on crushing terrorism and defeat all invaders and occupiers from the soil of Syria pure".

The statement concluded by stressing that the Syrian army guarantees full security to all Syrian citizens and others in the Manbaj area.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by