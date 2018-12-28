Syrian army liberates ​​Manbaj area in Aleppo [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Syrian army announced on Friday that it was able to enter the area of ​​Manbaj in the northern countryside of Aleppo and raise the flag of the country.



The Syrian army leadership said in a statement published by the official Syrian news agency SANA that "from the full commitment of the army to assume its national responsibilities to impose state sovereignty on every inch of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic and in response to the appeal of the people in the area of ​​Manbaj, Units of the Syrian Arab Army to Manbj and raising the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic. "



The statement added that the General Command of the Syrian Army "stresses the importance of concerted efforts of all the sons of the nation in the maintenance of national sovereignty reaffirm its determination and insist on crushing terrorism and defeat all invaders and occupiers from the soil of Syria pure".



The statement concluded by stressing that the Syrian army guarantees full security to all Syrian citizens and others in the Manbaj area.





