Nour El Oyoun Center conclusion a free medical camp in Sanaa

SANAA, Dec.28 (Saba) - Nour El Oyoun center on Friday conclusion a free medical camp "Al Nour Medical Surgical Camp N/ 207" to remove white water and to implant lenses for poor and disordered cases.





This camp sponsored Al Nabras Health Association funded by the Foundation for Human Development. The center will conduct inspections and tests to more than 1500 Patients and 204 surgeries to remove white water and implant lenses. Also the center disbursed free medicines.





The Director of the Health Al-Nabras Association, Dr. Abdul-Haq Al-Ashool that the Assembly carried out during the current year 10 surgical camps in different provinces, five camps in the capital Sanaa, benefiting more than 25 ,000 Patients, while the number of surgeries amounted to 2500 surgeries for the removal of white water and the implantation of lenses.





Dr. Al-Ashool pointed out that the association will continue its activities next year to include surgical medical camps in various disciplines to serve the community and alleviate the suffering of the poor and the displaced, in addition to the implementation of 24 surgical camps for ophthalmology at the rate of two camps per month.







[28/ديسمبر/2018]Amalsaba