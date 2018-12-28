ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 06:45:16م
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الدفاع للجنة إعداد موازنة القوات المسلحة للعام 2019م
أكد وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي، أهمية أن تتضمن موازنة القوات المسلحة للعام 2019م في أبوابها وبنودها الإمكانات المالية الضرورية لتوفير مستلزمات صمود الجيش واللجان الشعبية في مواجهة قوى الشر والطغيان ومن يدور في فلكها.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  Local
Nour El Oyoun Center conclusion a free medical camp in Sanaa
[28/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec.28 (Saba) - Nour El Oyoun center on Friday conclusion a free medical camp "Al Nour Medical Surgical Camp N/ 207" to remove white water and to implant lenses for poor and disordered cases.



This camp sponsored Al Nabras Health Association funded by the Foundation for Human Development. The center will conduct inspections and tests to more than 1500 Patients and 204 surgeries to remove white water and implant lenses. Also the center disbursed free medicines.



The Director of the Health Al-Nabras Association, Dr. Abdul-Haq Al-Ashool that the Assembly carried out during the current year 10 surgical camps in different provinces, five camps in the capital Sanaa, benefiting more than 25 ,000 Patients, while the number of surgeries amounted to 2500 surgeries for the removal of white water and the implantation of lenses.



Dr. Al-Ashool pointed out that the association will continue its activities next year to include surgical medical camps in various disciplines to serve the community and alleviate the suffering of the poor and the displaced, in addition to the implementation of 24 surgical camps for ophthalmology at the rate of two camps per month.



Amal
saba
