PROVINCES, Dec.28 (Saba) – Saudi-led aggression continue to violate the cease-fire agreement over 24 past hours in Hodeidah and Saada provinces in the past 24 past hours, an official told Saba.







In the western coast, a man and a child were killed by Saudi' snipers in Tuhaita district, while the coalition targeted with artillery and machine guns in different areas in the east and west of the same directorate.







Meanwhile, the Saudi-led mercenaries waged by mortars and medium weapons in 16 Kilo area, and artillery shelling in Zafran village in Durihemi district.





At the same time, the aggression hit al-Haly district. The army foiled their reaped infiltration in many streets in Hodeidah city previously, it combed a rocket and a cannon.





In Saada province, three Saudi-led air strikes launched in Baqim district, while Saudi rocket fired many places in Taher district.







The coalition also hit the road between Gahe and Hosuneeha areas in Bit- Alfaquha district.