آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 06:45:16م
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الدفاع للجنة إعداد موازنة القوات المسلحة للعام 2019م
أكد وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي، أهمية أن تتضمن موازنة القوات المسلحة للعام 2019م في أبوابها وبنودها الإمكانات المالية الضرورية لتوفير مستلزمات صمود الجيش واللجان الشعبية في مواجهة قوى الشر والطغيان ومن يدور في فلكها.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  Reports
Saudi-led continue to violate the cease-fire agreement over 24 past hours in Hodeidah: Reports
[28/ديسمبر/2018]  

PROVINCES, Dec.28 (Saba) – Saudi-led aggression continue to violate the cease-fire agreement over 24 past hours in Hodeidah and Saada provinces in the past 24 past hours, an official told Saba.



In the western coast, a man and a child were killed by Saudi' snipers in Tuhaita district, while the coalition targeted with artillery and machine guns in different areas in the east and west of the same directorate.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-led mercenaries waged by mortars and medium weapons in 16 Kilo area, and artillery shelling in Zafran village in Durihemi district.



At the same time, the aggression hit al-Haly district. The army foiled their reaped infiltration in many streets in Hodeidah city previously, it combed a rocket and a cannon.



The coalition also hit the road between Gahe and Hosuneeha areas in Bit- Alfaquha district.

In Saada province, three Saudi-led air strikes launched in Baqim district, while Saudi rocket fired many places in Taher district.



Amal
saba
