5.6-magnitude earthquake hits northern Venezuela [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck northern Venezuela early Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.



The media quoted eyewitnesses as confirming tremors in areas more than 100 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake and there were no reports of casualties or major damage.



The US Geological Survey website reported the quake 4 kilometers north-east of San Diego at 0859 GMT at a depth of about 10 kilometers.



"The entire building was shaken," an eyewitness wrote in an area 102 km from the epicenter of the quake.





