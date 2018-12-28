ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 04:51:58م
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الدفاع للجنة إعداد موازنة القوات المسلحة للعام 2019م
أكد وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي، أهمية أن تتضمن موازنة القوات المسلحة للعام 2019م في أبوابها وبنودها الإمكانات المالية الضرورية لتوفير مستلزمات صمود الجيش واللجان الشعبية في مواجهة قوى الشر والطغيان ومن يدور في فلكها.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس وزراء ايطاليا: يجب كشف حقيقة مقتل الصحفي خاشقجي مهما كانت التكلفة
وقفة في هجرة الدواعر بالمحويت تدين خروقات العدوان لإتفاق السويد
تراجع إيرادات ليبيا النفطية إلى 2.4 مليار دولار في نوفمبر الماضي
العون المباشر تنفذ مشروع محطة معالجة مياه بنظام الطاقة الشمسية في حجة
  International
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits northern Venezuela
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck northern Venezuela early Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The media quoted eyewitnesses as confirming tremors in areas more than 100 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake and there were no reports of casualties or major damage.

The US Geological Survey website reported the quake 4 kilometers north-east of San Diego at 0859 GMT at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

"The entire building was shaken," an eyewitness wrote in an area 102 km from the epicenter of the quake.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
