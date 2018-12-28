PM appreciates stance of Turkish side blaming coalition aggression in Yemen [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor on Thursday praised the positive attitude of the Turkish government towards the aggression and blockade and the Turkish openly stance which blamed the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition for the tragic situation which the Yemeni people is facing currently.



The came during the PM's meeting with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf, who briefed him on the implementation of the provisions of the Swedish consultations.



In the meeting, which was attended by governor of Socotra Hashem al-Sakhtari, Minister Sharaf gave a presentation on the results of his meeting with the Office of UN Envoy Martin Griffith on the aspects related to the signed agreements at the conclusion of the consultations on Hodeidah and its ports in light of the care given by the political leadership in Sanaa to meet its obligations, the however other party continues to violate.



He explained the progress of the Diplomatic activity of the Ministry and its interaction with the main sponsors of the peace process, including the permanent members of the UN Security Council, in order to highlight the great injustice inflicted on the Yemeni people by the aggression and the siege, as well as the cooperation relations with the international and international humanitarian system and the facilitation of their activities social in coordination with all ministries and agencies concerned.



He referred to his continued contacts with the Turkish side who held the coalition responsible for the great tragedies currently facing the Yemeni people. He commended the directives and support of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government of the Ministry and its efforts at the external and internal levels.



The meeting touched on the outcome of the Foreign Minister's meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the five countries and a number of Arab ambassadors on the harassment of Yemeni citizens carrying passports issued by Sana'a and other non-occupied governorates, which clearly shows the non-response of the authorities loyal to the aggression in Aden and other occupied provinces with The political settlement steps and the results of Sweden's recent consultations.



The Minister affirmed the appreciation of these countries for this matter and their emphasis on the importance of not involving citizens in the ongoing conflict or harassment which is an obstacle to the attempts of the international community to create conditions conducive to peace.



The meeting discussed the illegal presence of the Saudi and UAE aggressors in the province and the archipelago of Socotra and their subversive activities of the island and their military presence, although not close to clashed areas has been converted to a military base, and the role that should be done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the United Nations and the Security Council about the illegality of this presence On the one hand, and on the other hand its negative effects on the stability of the region and the safety of international navigation in the Arab and Red seas in the foreseeable future.



The Prime Minister noted the efforts exerted by the Foreign Ministry and its leadership to break the diplomatic siege and its results with the countries sponsoring the Yemeni peace process.





The Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the illegitimate presence of the occupying forces in the island of Socotra and its archipelago and the rest of the Yemeni islands and any developments carried out by exploiting the current exceptional situation that the country is going through because of their aggression and occupation and unjust siege.



He called on the Foreign Minister to communicate with the international community, the United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council to expose the practices of the states of aggression and occupation, their criminal acts and their violations of international laws, conventions and charters.



He urged the ministry to follow up on the issue of harassment of passport holders from Sana'a and other non-occupied provinces affirming that approach of the pro-aggression authority aims to put more more burden, costs and hardship in front of citizens traveling from far away areas.



Dr. Ben Habtoor pointed out that this aggressive behavior comes at a time when the National Salvation Government is working to open Sana'a International Airport in front of commercial and civil flights, considering that the movement of citizens is a basic right guaranteed by all international laws and covenants.





AA

Saba