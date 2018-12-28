Germany says it will oppose the deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe

[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Germany said it would strongly oppose any move to deploy new medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe if a major arms-control treaty dating back to the Cold War was canceled.



"Under no circumstances should Europe become a forum for rearming," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was quoted as saying by Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa.



"The deployment of new medium-range missiles will meet widespread resistance in Germany," Mas said.



The United States threatened to withdraw from the 1987 Mid-Term Nuclear Power Treaty, which bars Moscow and Washington from deploying short- and medium-range missiles on land in Europe.



"Nuclear rearmament is certainly the wrong answer," he said.





