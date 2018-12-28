ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 01:18:19م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة وتدمير 23 آلية لهم
قتل وأصيب المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بينهم قيادات وتم تدمير وإعطاب 23 آلية تابعة لهم في كسر زحوفات وعمليات هجومية وقنص وقصف صاروخي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  Special Files
© FOTOLIA /Chagpg
American scientists discover way to rejuvenate human brain
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Regular exercise can reduce cognitive impairment in old age and rejuvenate the brain, scientists at Duke University have found.

The scientists conducted an experiment involving 160 people over the age of 55 who all had difficulty focusing, memory and decision-making ability and moved a little but none of them suffered from dementia.

Participants in the trial divided into 4 groups. The first group exercised three times a week for 6 months.

The second group followed Dash's diet, which is prescribed for people suffering from high blood pressure.

The third group was physically active and Dash. The fourth group continued in their normal lifestyle. After the scheduled period, the brain activity of the first and third groups improved significantly. The fourth group showed signs of gradual deterioration In the activity of their brain.

Experiment participants also tested their cognitive abilities and found that after the experiment, all indicators improved with the lower age of the brain. According to the researcher, James Now Blumenthal, the cognitive abilities of participants before the experiment indicated that they were 93 years old and much higher than Their true age, this indicator fell after the experiment to 84 years.

"These results are encouraging," says Blumenthal. "During 6 months of regular physical exercise, cognitive abilities have improved markedly.


AA
Saba
