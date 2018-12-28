About 10 Iraqi policemen killed, injured in 2 bombs' blast in Mosul [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - At least two Iraqi policemen were killed and five wounded when two explosive devices exploded in the southwest of Mosul.



Iraqi security forces also found three bodies belonging to policemen near the Ghazlani camp, south of Mosul, according to the media.



An Iraqi security source said that "the victims were recently kidnapped while performing duty at a checkpoint stationed near the camp."





AA

Saba