Israeli occupation forces release Palestinian after 16 years of captivity [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday evening released Alaa al-Karaki, 38, from al-Maskoubiya detention center, west of occupied Jerusalem, after he was re-arrested at the gate of the Negev prison.



This Palestinian citizen had remained in the prisons of the Zionist occupation for 16 years.





According to the Palestinian News Agency (AFA, the terms of his release include: not to raise the flag of Palestine or any Palestinian flags, and not to perform any festive manifestations in celebration of the occasion of his liberation.







AA

Saba