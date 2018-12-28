ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 01:18:19م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة وتدمير 23 آلية لهم
قتل وأصيب المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بينهم قيادات وتم تدمير وإعطاب 23 آلية تابعة لهم في كسر زحوفات وعمليات هجومية وقنص وقصف صاروخي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
سلاح الجو المسير يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة في صرواح بمأرب
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل (مكتمل)
صد زحوف واسعة لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
Israeli occupation forces release Palestinian after 16 years of captivity
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday evening released Alaa al-Karaki, 38, from al-Maskoubiya detention center, west of occupied Jerusalem, after he was re-arrested at the gate of the Negev prison.

This Palestinian citizen had remained in the prisons of the Zionist occupation for 16 years.


According to the Palestinian News Agency (AFA, the terms of his release include: not to raise the flag of Palestine or any Palestinian flags, and not to perform any festive manifestations in celebration of the occasion of his liberation.



