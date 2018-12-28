ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 01:18:19م
مصرع وإصابة المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة وتدمير 23 آلية لهم
قتل وأصيب المئات من الغزاة والمرتزقة بينهم قيادات وتم تدمير وإعطاب 23 آلية تابعة لهم في كسر زحوفات وعمليات هجومية وقنص وقصف صاروخي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
سلاح الجو المسير يستهدف تجمعات للمرتزقة في صرواح بمأرب
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل (مكتمل)
صد زحوف واسعة لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
  International
Indonesia raises level of alert to face a volcano erupting causing devastating tsunami
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the level of alert against a volcanic eruption that last week caused a devastating tsunami in the Sunda Strait and threatened to erupt again with a new, deadly high tide.


According to Agence France-Presse, the authorities have raised the alert level to "high", the second highest levels of preparedness, while the Civil Aviation Authority requested aircraft to avoid the atmosphere of the region.

The authorities extended to 5 kilometers the blocked area of the circle around Anak Krakatoa volcano, born of the eruption of the legendary Krakatoa volcano.

The authorities urged residents to move away from the coast after a sudden tsunami that swept across the coast of areas around the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java on Saturday evening.

According to experts, the tragedy was caused by an average eruption that led to a landslide under the sea, causing high waves.

According to the latest toll, the disaster killed 430 people, 1,495 wounded and 159 missing.

The volcano is formed in 1928 in the gap left by the Krakatoa volcano, whose eruption in 1883 caused 36,000 deaths.


AA
