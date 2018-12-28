Indonesia raises level of alert to face a volcano erupting causing devastating tsunami [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the level of alert against a volcanic eruption that last week caused a devastating tsunami in the Sunda Strait and threatened to erupt again with a new, deadly high tide.





According to Agence France-Presse, the authorities have raised the alert level to "high", the second highest levels of preparedness, while the Civil Aviation Authority requested aircraft to avoid the atmosphere of the region.



The authorities extended to 5 kilometers the blocked area of the circle around Anak Krakatoa volcano, born of the eruption of the legendary Krakatoa volcano.



The authorities urged residents to move away from the coast after a sudden tsunami that swept across the coast of areas around the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java on Saturday evening.



According to experts, the tragedy was caused by an average eruption that led to a landslide under the sea, causing high waves.



According to the latest toll, the disaster killed 430 people, 1,495 wounded and 159 missing.



The volcano is formed in 1928 in the gap left by the Krakatoa volcano, whose eruption in 1883 caused 36,000 deaths.





