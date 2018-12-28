Campaign to remove random markets in Ibb city launched [28/ديسمبر/2018] Ibb, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Public Works and Roads Office in Ibb province launched on Thursday a campaign to remove the random markets in the Al-Udin road-cross and the area of ​​Sabeel in the province center.



director of the Office of Public Works and Roads in the province, Engineer Bassam al-Saqqaf, said that the campaign comes in implementation of the directives of the province leadership to lift the offending markets, which caused the traffic jams in Ibb city.



He pointed out that during the first day of the campaign, Qat markets in Qahzah area in front of the entrance of the government complex and the adjacent areas adjacent to the Royal Palace Hotel and Al-Udain road-cross were removed and were organized in a new place nearby Al-Rasheed Mosque.



Eng. Saqqaf called on the citizens to cooperate with the campaign to preserve the streets and sidewalks and use the road for the purpose assigned .





AA

Saba