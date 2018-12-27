ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:36:26م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل (مكتمل)
صد زحوف واسعة لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
هجوم مباغت على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في أطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
اختتام ورشة تعزيز الإستجابة المجتمعية في مديرية المراوعة بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Economy
Program of announcement of Al-Sammad prize for production of grain in Dhamar approved
[28/ديسمبر/2018] Dhamar, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The Committee for Preparation and of the Celebration and Honoring the Winners of the Martyr Al-Samad Award for Cereal Production in Dhamar province on Thursday approved program of ceremony to honor the farmers who won the prize of Martyr Former-President Al-Sammad in Dhamar province which will be organized next Saturday.

The Director of the Office of Agriculture and Irrigation, Eng. Hilal Al-Jashari, said that the committee approved a media plan over the objectives of the award and its role in encouraging farmers to compete in grain production and expansion in agriculture, which will contribute to the advancement of the agricultural sector, enhance food security and reduce the costs of production and importation toward that achievement of self-sufficiency.

He pointed out that Dhamar is one of the agricultural provinces, which is represent basket of Yemen's food and contains fertile agricultural crops and climate suitable for the cultivation of a number of crops, especially grain crops.

Al-Jahari said that the award will be awarded to five farmers in Dhamar province who have achieved the highest productivity of the main grain crops such as wheat, maize, high-grade, millet, barley and others.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Economy)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by