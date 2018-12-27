Deputy Minister of Technical Education inspects course of technical in Hodeidah [28/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Deputy Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khaled Al-Hawali on Thursday inspected the technical and vocational educational process in Hodeidah province.



During his visit, Dr. Al-Hawali listened to a number of technical colleges and vocational institutes from the director of the Technical and Vocational Education Office in Hodeidah Hassan Abd Al-Bari Hadish to explanation over the progress of the educational process and the difficulties facing the Office and its affiliated institutes.



The Deputy Minister of Technical Education steadfastness of staff in the Office and institutes and their insistence on the continuation of the educational process despite the difficult conditions experienced by the province.



He called for taking into account the current conditions of the students of the province and giving them an opportunity to register, as well as holding an exam for students who could not take exams.



Dr. Al-Hawali pointed out that the ministry will work to solve the problems facing the faculties of technical, and community education, public and private to give students an opportunity to continue their studies perfectly.





AA

Saba