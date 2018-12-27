First open bodybuilding competition in Sanaa launched [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The first open-body bodybuilding competition, organized by the General Federation of the Games, kicked off on Wednesday in the closed hall of the Sanaa Ahly Club.



The tournament will be attended by 50 players representing nine governorates: Amana, Aden, Hadramout, Abu, Hudaydah, Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Omran and Taiz.



The president of the General Union of the game, Dr. Najib al-Jufi said that the tournament comes after the cessation of most sports activities as a result of the situation in which the country passes .. He pointed out that the championship was characterized by the participation of players of the provinces of Aden and Hadramout, which gave a strong impetus to the championship.



Al-Jufi confirmed that the tournament will be organized with self-support. He pointed out that the owners of the top three in each weight will be honored to encourage the players to continue to exercise.



During the preliminary qualifiers for the first day 30 players qualified in the six-weight competition for the final that ends of Thursday.





AA

Saba