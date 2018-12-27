ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:36:26م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  International
First open bodybuilding competition in Sanaa launched
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - The first open-body bodybuilding competition, organized by the General Federation of the Games, kicked off on Wednesday in the closed hall of the Sanaa Ahly Club.

The tournament will be attended by 50 players representing nine governorates: Amana, Aden, Hadramout, Abu, Hudaydah, Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Omran and Taiz.

 The president of the General Union of the game, Dr. Najib al-Jufi said that the tournament comes after the cessation of most sports activities as a result of the situation in which the country passes .. He pointed out that the championship was characterized by the participation of players of the provinces of Aden and Hadramout, which gave a strong impetus to the championship.

Al-Jufi confirmed that the tournament will be organized with self-support. He pointed out that the owners of the top three in each weight will be honored to encourage the players to continue to exercise.

 During the preliminary qualifiers for the first day 30 players qualified in the six-weight competition for the final that ends of Thursday.


AA
Saba
