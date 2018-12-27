ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:36:26م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل (مكتمل)
صد زحوف واسعة لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
هجوم مباغت على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في أطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
اختتام ورشة تعزيز الإستجابة المجتمعية في مديرية المراوعة بالحديدة
  Economy
Minister of Public Works discusses means to activation of Housing Credit Bank
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Minister of Public Works and Roads Ghaleb Mutlaq discussed on Thursdsay with the Executive Director of the Housing Credit Bank Abdullah Al-Houthi the aspects related to activating the role of the Bank in the service side to achieve the objectives for which it was established.

In the meeting, the Minister of Public Works and Roads stressed the importance of hard work to activate the role of the Credit Bank for Housing and the search for local and external investments that enhance its service role.

He stressed the need to preserve the bank and its sustainability as a sovereign institution that supports the developmental aspect and the national economy is thriving through its projects.

He pointed out that the success of the bank will positively affect the conditions of employees of the ministry and its affiliated institutions and contribute to the exploitation of economic opportunities available in the housing sector.

He explained that the housing sector is one of the most important economic sectors that provide a lot of investment opportunities, especially with respect to construction.

And directed the bank leadership to pay attention to human cadres commensurate with the size of the tasks carried out and what motivates them to achieve the success required to improve the performance of the bank.

The minister stressed the ministry's readiness to work with government agencies to overcome the difficulties that prevent the Bank from playing a reliable role in the developmental aspect.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Bank reviewed the difficulties encountered in the work of the Bank and its achievements since its establishment in 1977, including the projects of Hadda Housing City and the town of Sawan Housing for low income.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
