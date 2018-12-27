Deputy Minister of Industry invites real estate owners to reduce rents [28/ديسمبر/2018] SAN'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mohammad Al-Hashemi, on Thursday called in a statement the Ministry of Justice and local authorities to pressure real estate's owners to reduce rents taking into consideration the conditions of citizens under the current conditions.



Al-Hashemi told Saba that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has made great efforts to reduce the prices of basic foodstuffs and luxury in accordance with the dollar exchange rate.



He pointed out that the ministry detained manipulators traders and took strict procedures against them, which requires the concerted efforts of various government agencies and facilities to alleviate the economic suffering citizens , including the reduction of rents.







