آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:36:26م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل (مكتمل)
صد زحوف واسعة لمرتزقة العدوان في مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
هجوم مباغت على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في أطراف حريب نهم غرب مأرب
اختتام ورشة تعزيز الإستجابة المجتمعية في مديرية المراوعة بالحديدة
  Economy
Deputy Minister of Industry invites real estate owners to reduce rents
[28/ديسمبر/2018] SAN'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mohammad Al-Hashemi, on Thursday called in a statement the Ministry of Justice and local authorities to pressure real estate's owners to reduce rents taking into consideration the conditions of citizens under the current conditions.

Al-Hashemi told Saba that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has made great efforts to reduce the prices of basic foodstuffs and luxury in accordance with the dollar exchange rate.

He pointed out that the ministry detained manipulators traders and took strict procedures against them, which requires the concerted efforts of various government agencies and facilities to alleviate the economic suffering citizens , including the reduction of rents.



AA

Saba
