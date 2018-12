Air forces' drones hit saudi-led mercenaries' mercenaries' sites in Marib [28/ديسمبر/2018] MARIB, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army’s drones launched on Friday airstrkes on sites of US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s mercenaries in Marib province, a military official said.



Qasif 1 drone targeted gatherings of the militiamen in Serrwah district, the official said.





AA

Saba