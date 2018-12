Saudi-led airstrike hits western coast [28/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The warplanes of US-backed Saudi-led coalition waged on Thursday an air strike on Hodeidah province, a security official said.



The air strike hit al-Jah line near Al-Qabiaa village in Bait Al-Fakih district, the official said.



Furthermore, coalition’s mercenaries continue targeting Al-Shabila villag, east of Tuhayta district using machine guns.





AA

Saba