Army launches attack on saudi-led mercenaries' sites in Nehm [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 28(Saba) – The army carried out on Thursday evening an attack on the mercenaries US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Nehm district, a military official told.



The army killed and wounded dozens of the mercenaries during the attack their sites in Hareeb area while their reinforcements were targeted by the army’s artillery, the official said.





AA

Saba