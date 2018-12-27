Army attacks saudi-led mercenaries' sites in Jizan [28/ديسمبر/2018] JIZAN, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army on Thursday launched an offensive on mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition off Jizan border province, a military official said.



The artillery force of the army shelled sites and fortifications of the mercenaries in the east of Nar mount, causing direct casualties among them.



Meanwhile, the engineering units of army destroyed two military vehicles of the militias using explosive devices in the same front.





Saba