Army foils 2 coalition-mercenaries' infiltration in Najran [28/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN , Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army on Thursday repelled two infiltration of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggressino coalition in Najran border province, a military official said.







The army inflicted on the mercenaries heavy losses during the failed infiltration which took place in Boqea front.







The infiltration which lasted for more than nine hours without achieving any progress on the groundwere covered by the warplanes and apache helicopters .











