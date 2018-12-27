ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:50:18م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks coalition militiamen, kills tens in Jawf: Spokesman
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec.27 (Saba) – Dozens of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed ,including a Saudi intelligence officer, and others hurt in the army's and popular forces' attack on Thursday on sites of Jawf province.
The army carried out a successful military operation in Sabrin area of Khab Washaf district, killing tens of the mercenaries, wounding others and destroying dozens military vehicles, the Yemeni army's spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement.
The spokesman said the coalition fighter jets waged a series of strikes on the district to back their mercenaries during the operation.
Sarie praised the heroic roles of residents of Jawf province to defend the homeland and its sovereignty and rejecting the coalition's aggression.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
