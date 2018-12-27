Army attacks coalition militiamen, kills tens in Jawf: Spokesman [27/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec.27 (Saba) – Dozens of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed ,including a Saudi intelligence officer, and others hurt in the army's and popular forces' attack on Thursday on sites of Jawf province.

The army carried out a successful military operation in Sabrin area of Khab Washaf district, killing tens of the mercenaries, wounding others and destroying dozens military vehicles, the Yemeni army's spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said in a statement.

The spokesman said the coalition fighter jets waged a series of strikes on the district to back their mercenaries during the operation.

Sarie praised the heroic roles of residents of Jawf province to defend the homeland and its sovereignty and rejecting the coalition's aggression.

saba