آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:50:18م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل
رئيس الوزراء يعزي في وفاة حسين عُمير
لقاء بالجهاز المركزي للرقابة لمناقشة وتقييم منظومة إيرادات الضريبة على مبيعات القات
إفشال محاولة زحف للمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
  Local
PM: Gov't is committed to recommendations of Parliament, Shura Council
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, on Thursday confirmed that the salvation government is committed to recommendations of the Parliament and the Shura Council and works on enhancing the constitutional relations with the two legislative institutions.

This came during the primer's meeting with Minister of State for Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Dr. Ali Abu Huliqa, who briefed him on the recently-achieved activities.

During the meeting, Abu Huliqa reviewed the level of coordination between the government and the two institutions towards common issues within the complementary relations between the legislative and executive authorities.

He referred to the underway preparation for the joint meeting between the two authorities scheduled for next week to discuss the parliament members' recommendations to the government on a number of issues and government service activities.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
