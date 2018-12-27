PM: Gov't is committed to recommendations of Parliament, Shura Council [27/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, on Thursday confirmed that the salvation government is committed to recommendations of the Parliament and the Shura Council and works on enhancing the constitutional relations with the two legislative institutions.



This came during the primer's meeting with Minister of State for Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Dr. Ali Abu Huliqa, who briefed him on the recently-achieved activities.



During the meeting, Abu Huliqa reviewed the level of coordination between the government and the two institutions towards common issues within the complementary relations between the legislative and executive authorities.



He referred to the underway preparation for the joint meeting between the two authorities scheduled for next week to discuss the parliament members' recommendations to the government on a number of issues and government service activities.





