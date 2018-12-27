Meteorology warns of severe decline in temperature during next 24 hours [27/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) - The National Center of Meteorology on Thursday warned residents of 10 provinces of severe low temperatures during the next 24 hours.



In its air bulletin, the center indicated to the continual impact of the cold and dry air mass on the mountainous provinces and parts of the deserts and inner plateaus, especially in the provinces of Saada, Amran, Sanaa, Dhamar and Bayda and parts of the provinces of Ibb, Lahj, and Shabwa.



The center expected the frost to form on parts of the mountainous areas, warning citizens, especially the elderly and children, from severe decline in the minimum temperature.





BA

Saba