آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:50:18م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل
رئيس الوزراء يعزي في وفاة حسين عُمير
لقاء بالجهاز المركزي للرقابة لمناقشة وتقييم منظومة إيرادات الضريبة على مبيعات القات
إفشال محاولة زحف للمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
  Local
Meteorology warns of severe decline in temperature during next 24 hours
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) - The National Center of Meteorology on Thursday warned residents of 10 provinces of severe low temperatures during the next 24 hours.

In its air bulletin, the center indicated to the continual impact of the cold and dry air mass on the mountainous provinces and parts of the deserts and inner plateaus, especially in the provinces of Saada, Amran, Sanaa, Dhamar and Bayda and parts of the provinces of Ibb, Lahj, and Shabwa.

The center expected the frost to form on parts of the mountainous areas, warning citizens, especially the elderly and children, from severe decline in the minimum temperature.


BA
Saba
