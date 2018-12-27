ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:50:18م
متحدث القوات المسلحة: 64 خرقا للمرتزقة بالحديدة و27 غارة وزحوفات في بقية الجبهات
أوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن مرتزقة العدوان واصلوا خرق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام أعمال المؤتمر التقييمي السنوي السادس لتفعيل أنشطة الحماية للطفل
رئيس الوزراء يعزي في وفاة حسين عُمير
لقاء بالجهاز المركزي للرقابة لمناقشة وتقييم منظومة إيرادات الضريبة على مبيعات القات
إفشال محاولة زحف للمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
  Reports
Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries, inflicts heavy casualties over 24 hours
[27/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The Yemeni army attacked the Saudi-paid mercenaries in several sites in different fronts over the past hours, inflicting heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Thursday.
In Bayda province, the army's drone waged a series of strikes coinciding with artillery attack on sites and groups of the mercenaries in Ganih and Dhi Naem areas, killing and wounding of a number of the militias.
In Marib province, the army's air defenses intercepted a drone of the coalition in Nehm district.
Meanwhile, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries in al-Qarn front of Nehm, inflicting heavy losses.
In Taiz province, several of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army repulsed an attack in al-Wazaih area, while two military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed and theirs crew members were killed in bomb blast in al-Dhabab area.
In Jawf province, the army waged an attack to foil mercenaries ' infiltration towards Khab Washaf district.
In Hajjah province, dozens of the mercenaries, including Sudanese soldiers, were killed and others injured in the army' attack on sites of al-Nar mountain in Haradh area, as well as a military truck and bulldozer were destroyed.
Separately, the army carried out an attack against the mercenaries' sites in al-Talah and Anmar, killing and injuring dozens.
In Asir province, the army broke an attack of the mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Rabuah area, killing and hurt a number of the mercenaries.
In Jizan province, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries to advance towards al-Malahidh area, the official added.

saba
