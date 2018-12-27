Reports اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries, inflicts heavy casualties over 24 hours



SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The Yemeni army attacked the Saudi-paid mercenaries in several sites in different fronts over the past hours, inflicting heavy casualties, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

In Bayda province, the army's drone waged a series of strikes coinciding with artillery attack on sites and groups of the mercenaries in Ganih and Dhi Naem areas, killing and wounding of a number of the militias.

In Marib province, the army's air defenses intercepted a drone of the coalition in Nehm district.

Meanwhile, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries in al-Qarn front of Nehm, inflicting heavy losses.

In Taiz province, several of the mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army repulsed an attack in al-Wazaih area, while two military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed and theirs crew members were killed in bomb blast in al-Dhabab area.

In Jawf province, the army waged an attack to foil mercenaries ' infiltration towards Khab Washaf district.

In Hajjah province, dozens of the mercenaries, including Sudanese soldiers, were killed and others injured in the army' attack on sites of al-Nar mountain in Haradh area, as well as a military truck and bulldozer were destroyed.

Separately, the army carried out an attack against the mercenaries' sites in al-Talah and Anmar, killing and injuring dozens.

In Asir province, the army broke an attack of the mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Rabuah area, killing and hurt a number of the mercenaries.

In Jizan province, the army foiled an attack of the mercenaries to advance towards al-Malahidh area, the official added.



