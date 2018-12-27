ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 05:52:24م
مؤتمر صحفي للجنة شؤون الأسرى حول آخر المستجدات بشأن اتفاق تبادل الأسرى
عقدت اللجنة الوطنية لشؤون الأسرى اليوم بصنعاء مؤتمراً صحفياً لإطلاع الرأي العام على آخر المستجدات بشأن اتفاق تبادل الأسرى.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
Workshop for updating essential medicines list concluded in Sanaa
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) - A workshop for updating the national list of essential medicines, organized by the Supreme Board of Drugs and Medical Appliances (SBDMA) and the National Drug Supply Program in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), was concluded on Thursday in Sanaa.

The two-day workshop, with the participation of associations and medical programs and the relevant authorities, discussed the list proposed by health care providers, taking into account the WHO standards and needs of the country.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Undersecretary of Ministry of Public Health for the Services Sector Dr. Abdulaziz al-Dailami appreciated efforts of all specialists and consultants involved in the preparation of the national essential medicines list.

Dr. al-Dailami urged doctors and specialists to adhere to the essential medicines list and to publish it through medical associations and centers.

For his part, Chief of SBDMA Dr. Mohammed al-Madani said that the process of drawing the pharmaceutical policy would be based on the national list, and would mainly focus on the quality within a clear and sound vision.


BA
Saba
