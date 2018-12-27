Workshop for updating essential medicines list concluded in Sanaa [27/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) - A workshop for updating the national list of essential medicines, organized by the Supreme Board of Drugs and Medical Appliances (SBDMA) and the National Drug Supply Program in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), was concluded on Thursday in Sanaa.



The two-day workshop, with the participation of associations and medical programs and the relevant authorities, discussed the list proposed by health care providers, taking into account the WHO standards and needs of the country.



At the conclusion of the workshop, Undersecretary of Ministry of Public Health for the Services Sector Dr. Abdulaziz al-Dailami appreciated efforts of all specialists and consultants involved in the preparation of the national essential medicines list.



Dr. al-Dailami urged doctors and specialists to adhere to the essential medicines list and to publish it through medical associations and centers.



For his part, Chief of SBDMA Dr. Mohammed al-Madani said that the process of drawing the pharmaceutical policy would be based on the national list, and would mainly focus on the quality within a clear and sound vision.





