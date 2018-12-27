69 Saudi-led mercenaries' cease-fire violations in Hodeidah over 24 past hours: Army's Spokesman [27/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) - Army's spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said on Wednesday that the Saudi-led mercenaries continued their 69 cease-fire violations in Hodeidah over the 24 past hours.



The mercenaries artillery launched 42 mortar shells, including three fired from the west of al-Hashidi factory towards Kilo-16, an artillery shell towards the east of al- Tuhayta, five shells from al-Qaqaa school and the surrounding areas in Hais towards north of Hais and 30 commandos shells from the southwest of Hanajer al-Hashidi factory towards the east, added Sarie.



The mercenaries fired a mortar and an RPG shell. B. west of the Solar energies site towards east of al-Za'afran village, and another one fired from the south of Mothalath al-'Auden towards the village of al-Tafisah, northwest of Hais, killing a civilian and injuring two, as well as areas east of al-Tuhayta were fired by the artillery shelling.

In also Hodeidah, two mercenaries riding a motorcycle fired a guided missile in the village of Bani Maghazi, west of Hais district, killing one citizen and his son.

"A bulldozer developed the north-east of the city of al-Shaab was observed as well as the movements of 20 sets of mercenaries, including six crews carrying mercenaries, 23 other cars three of them carrying mercenaries, including two vehicles and three tanker and a bus carrying burned armored vehicle, said Yahya.

Meanwhile, the aggression waged 23 airstrikes, two on Serwah in Marib, five on Nihm in Sanaa province, two others on Harradh in Hajjah, seven on Khab wa Ash Sha'af in Jawf, three on al-Malaheed, three others nearby Najran and one on Baqim Saada.

While the army repelled the mercenaries infiltrations and inflicted them heavy losses.

In border fronts, "The army repelled two offensives; the first toward Rmdan nearby Asir and the other toward Abu Saiaf in al-Rabouah and toward Anmar in Najran, killing and injuring dozens", said army's spokesman.

Sarie confirmed the armed forces commitment to cease fire, to observe and inform the joint team of the mercenaries' violations.

EM

.







Saba