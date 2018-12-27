ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 27 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 05:52:24م
مؤتمر صحفي للجنة شؤون الأسرى حول آخر المستجدات بشأن اتفاق تبادل الأسرى
عقدت اللجنة الوطنية لشؤون الأسرى اليوم بصنعاء مؤتمراً صحفياً لإطلاع الرأي العام على آخر المستجدات بشأن اتفاق تبادل الأسرى.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
فوز 11 مشروعاً صغيراً بمنح مالية مقدمة من العون المباشر للتمكين الاقتصادي للشباب
أعلنت جمعية العون المباشر مكتب اليمن عن فوز مشاريع أحد عشر شخصاً بمنح مالية في مسابقة المشاريع الاقتصادية الصغيرة للشباب في دورتها الثانية 2018 ضمن مشروع التمكين الاقتصادي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
انخفاض طلبات إعانة البطالة الأمريكية الأسبوع الماضي في مؤشر على قوة سوق العمل
كلية هندسة النفط والغاز بالحديدة تناقش مشاريع تخرج الدفعة الأولى
تكريم الكادر الطبي بمركز القلب العسكري بصنعاء
مناقشة الجوانب المتصلة بتعزيز التحشيد والتعبئة ورفد الجبهات بريمة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
69 Saudi-led mercenaries' cease-fire violations in Hodeidah over 24 past hours: Army's Spokesman
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 27 (Saba) - Army's spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie said on Wednesday that the Saudi-led mercenaries continued their 69 cease-fire violations in Hodeidah over the 24 past hours.

The mercenaries artillery launched 42 mortar shells, including three fired from the west of al-Hashidi factory towards Kilo-16, an artillery shell towards the east of al- Tuhayta, five shells from al-Qaqaa school and the surrounding areas in Hais towards north of Hais and 30 commandos shells from the southwest of Hanajer al-Hashidi factory towards the east, added Sarie.

The mercenaries fired a mortar and an RPG shell. B. west of the Solar energies site towards east of al-Za'afran village, and another one fired from the south of Mothalath al-'Auden towards the village of al-Tafisah, northwest of Hais, killing a civilian and injuring two, as well as areas east of al-Tuhayta were fired by the artillery shelling.
In also Hodeidah, two mercenaries riding a motorcycle fired a guided missile in the village of Bani Maghazi, west of Hais district, killing one citizen and his son.
"A bulldozer developed the north-east of the city of al-Shaab was observed as well as the movements of 20 sets of mercenaries, including six crews carrying mercenaries, 23 other cars three of them carrying mercenaries, including two vehicles and three tanker and a bus carrying burned armored vehicle, said Yahya.
Meanwhile, the aggression waged 23 airstrikes, two on Serwah in Marib, five on Nihm in Sanaa province, two others on Harradh in Hajjah, seven on Khab wa Ash Sha'af in Jawf, three on al-Malaheed, three others nearby Najran and one on Baqim Saada.
While the army repelled the mercenaries infiltrations and inflicted them heavy losses.
In border fronts, "The army repelled two offensives; the first toward Rmdan nearby Asir and the other toward Abu Saiaf in al-Rabouah and toward Anmar in Najran, killing and injuring dozens", said army's spokesman.
Sarie confirmed the armed forces commitment to cease fire, to observe and inform the joint team of the mercenaries' violations.
EM
.



Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by