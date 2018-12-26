Training program on human rights principles kicks off in Dhamar [26/ديسمبر/2018]

DHAMAR, Dec. 26 (Saba) - A training program on human rights principles and functions and powers of human rights representatives on Wednesday started in Dhamar province.



The program, which is implemented by the Human Rights Office in the province for four days with self-financing, with participation of 24 participants representing the province’s districts and a number of agencies.



At the opening, Dhamar Governor Mohammed al-Maqdashi stressed the importance of the program and its role in providing participants with information and knowledge on the principles of human rights, humanitarian law and related international conventions.





