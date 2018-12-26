ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:27:47م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الشيخ عبد الولي السبلاني في وفاةإبنه
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة للشيخ عبد الولي عبد الله السبلاني في وفاة إبنه العقيد خالد السبلاني مدير مديرية المنار بمحافظة ذمار إثر مرض عضال ألم به.
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
اللجنة الاقتصادية العليا تعقد لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع
عقدت اللجنة الإقتصادية العليا اليوم بصنعاء لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع" التجارية، الصناعية، الإعلامية، الثقافية، المؤسسات المالية، الجهات الرسمية، منظمات المجتمع المدني".
انطلاق البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الأجسام بصنعاء
انطلقت اليوم بالصالة المغلقة بنادي أهلي صنعاء البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام ، ينظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة على مدى يومين .
Training program on human rights principles kicks off in Dhamar
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
DHAMAR, Dec. 26 (Saba) - A training program on human rights principles and functions and powers of human rights representatives on Wednesday started in Dhamar province.

The program, which is implemented by the Human Rights Office in the province for four days with self-financing, with participation of 24 participants representing the province’s districts and a number of agencies.

At the opening, Dhamar Governor Mohammed al-Maqdashi stressed the importance of the program and its role in providing participants with information and knowledge on the principles of human rights, humanitarian law and related international conventions.


BA

Saba
