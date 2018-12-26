ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 07:50:06م
مجلس النواب يستمع لمذكرة رئيس لجنة الإعلام وتوضيحات وزير التعليم العالي ورئيس جامعة صنعاء (مصحح)
استمع مجلس النواب في جلسته اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس عبدالسلام صالح هشول زابية، إلى مذكرة عضو المجلس رئيس لجنة الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة عبده محمد بشر حول مدينتي صنعاء وزبيد .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
اللجنة الاقتصادية العليا تعقد لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع
عقدت اللجنة الإقتصادية العليا اليوم بصنعاء لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع" التجارية، الصناعية، الإعلامية، الثقافية، المؤسسات المالية، الجهات الرسمية، منظمات المجتمع المدني".
انطلاق البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الأجسام بصنعاء
انطلقت اليوم بالصالة المغلقة بنادي أهلي صنعاء البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام ، ينظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة على مدى يومين .
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يتفقد أوضاع الإصلاحية المركزية بالمحافظة
الدولار يرتفع مع تعافي الأسهم الأمريكية
ريال سوسيداد يقيل مدربه جاريتانو
جامعة الحكمة بذمار تحتفي بتخريج 150 خريجا من عدد من الاقسام
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Meeting organized in Taiz to discuss Sweden consultations results
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
TAIZ, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The local authority in Taiz province on Wednesday organized a meeting to discuss outcomes of the consultations held recently in Sweden, in presence of Governor Amin al-Bahr and member of the national negotiating delegation, Saleem al-Mughalis.

At the meeting, al-Mughalis reviewed what took place in the consultations and what has been discussed and the results the parties reached.

He pointed to the obstacles that accompanied the consultation because of the intransigence of Riyadh-backed delegation, who evaded answering most of the core and essential points.

The governor of Taiz stressed the importance of the consultations round in Sweden and the agreements that emerged from.

Al-Bahr said "what is happening in the areas under the control of the aggression and mercenaries is a shocking tragedy."



BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by