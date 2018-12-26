Meeting organized in Taiz to discuss Sweden consultations results [26/ديسمبر/2018]

TAIZ, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The local authority in Taiz province on Wednesday organized a meeting to discuss outcomes of the consultations held recently in Sweden, in presence of Governor Amin al-Bahr and member of the national negotiating delegation, Saleem al-Mughalis.



At the meeting, al-Mughalis reviewed what took place in the consultations and what has been discussed and the results the parties reached.



He pointed to the obstacles that accompanied the consultation because of the intransigence of Riyadh-backed delegation, who evaded answering most of the core and essential points.



The governor of Taiz stressed the importance of the consultations round in Sweden and the agreements that emerged from.



Al-Bahr said "what is happening in the areas under the control of the aggression and mercenaries is a shocking tragedy."







Saba