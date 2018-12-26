Dhamar governor stresses doubling efforts to confront Saudi aggression plots [26/ديسمبر/2018] DHAMAR, Dec. 26 (Saba) – Dhamar governor Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi on Wednesday stressed on the importance of concerted efforts to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its plots targeting the Yemeni people.

During his meeting with several sheikhs and social figures in two districts of al-Hadda and Atmah, al-Maqdashi touched upon doubling a public mobilization to the fronts.

The governor praised the great efforts and roles played by tribes and sheikhs in confronting the coalition and maintaining security and stability in the province.

The meeting discussed several projects and services needed by the province.

