آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 07:50:06م
مجلس النواب يستمع لمذكرة رئيس لجنة الإعلام وتوضيحات وزير التعليم العالي ورئيس جامعة صنعاء (مصحح)
استمع مجلس النواب في جلسته اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس عبدالسلام صالح هشول زابية، إلى مذكرة عضو المجلس رئيس لجنة الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة عبده محمد بشر حول مدينتي صنعاء وزبيد .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
اللجنة الاقتصادية العليا تعقد لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع
عقدت اللجنة الإقتصادية العليا اليوم بصنعاء لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع" التجارية، الصناعية، الإعلامية، الثقافية، المؤسسات المالية، الجهات الرسمية، منظمات المجتمع المدني".
انطلاق البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الأجسام بصنعاء
انطلقت اليوم بالصالة المغلقة بنادي أهلي صنعاء البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام ، ينظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة على مدى يومين .
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يتفقد أوضاع الإصلاحية المركزية بالمحافظة
الدولار يرتفع مع تعافي الأسهم الأمريكية
ريال سوسيداد يقيل مدربه جاريتانو
جامعة الحكمة بذمار تحتفي بتخريج 150 خريجا من عدد من الاقسام
  Local
Dhamar governor stresses doubling efforts to confront Saudi aggression plots
[26/ديسمبر/2018] DHAMAR, Dec. 26 (Saba) – Dhamar governor Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi on Wednesday stressed on the importance of concerted efforts to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its plots targeting the Yemeni people.
During his meeting with several sheikhs and social figures in two districts of al-Hadda and Atmah, al-Maqdashi touched upon doubling a public mobilization to the fronts.
The governor praised the great efforts and roles played by tribes and sheikhs in confronting the coalition and maintaining security and stability in the province.
The meeting discussed several projects and services needed by the province.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
خمسة شهداء وجرحى إثر استهداف طيران العدوان أسرة نازحة بحجة
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين جلهم نساء وأطفال بنيران المرتزقة في الحديدة والبيضاء
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديرية المتون بالجوف
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
10 غارات للعدوان تستهدف ممتلكات المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[24/ديسمبر/2018]
