Yemen Gas Company distributes 180 trucks loaded with domestic gas in capital Sanaa [26/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The Yemen Gas Company distributed on Wednesday 180 trucks carrying domestic gas on the neighborhoods of the capital Sanaa.



The company said in a statement obtained by Saba the 22 trucks loaded with gas were allocated to the restaurants owners.





AA

Saba