Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Asir [26/ديسمبر/2018]

ASIR, Dec. 26 (Saba) – A number of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured on Wednesday in the army and popular forces' attack in Asir border province, a military official told Saba.

The mercenaries were targeted when they tried to advance towards sites of the army in al-Rabu'ah area, the official added.

saba