آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 07:50:06م
مجلس النواب يستمع لمذكرة رئيس لجنة الإعلام وتوضيحات وزير التعليم العالي ورئيس جامعة صنعاء (مصحح)
استمع مجلس النواب في جلسته اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس عبدالسلام صالح هشول زابية، إلى مذكرة عضو المجلس رئيس لجنة الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة عبده محمد بشر حول مدينتي صنعاء وزبيد .
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا تسونامي غرب إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا
ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا التسونامي الناجم عن ثوران بركاني في مضيق سوندا غربي إندونيسيا إلى 429 شخصا حتى الآن ،فيما أصيب 1459 آخرون . حسبما ذكر الناطق باسم الوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث "سوتوبو نوغروهو".
اللجنة الاقتصادية العليا تعقد لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع
عقدت اللجنة الإقتصادية العليا اليوم بصنعاء لقاء تشاوري للوفد الوطني المفاوض ومكونات المجتمع" التجارية، الصناعية، الإعلامية، الثقافية، المؤسسات المالية، الجهات الرسمية، منظمات المجتمع المدني".
انطلاق البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الأجسام بصنعاء
انطلقت اليوم بالصالة المغلقة بنادي أهلي صنعاء البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام ، ينظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة على مدى يومين .
محافظ عمران يتفقد أوضاع الإصلاحية المركزية بالمحافظة
الدولار يرتفع مع تعافي الأسهم الأمريكية
ريال سوسيداد يقيل مدربه جاريتانو
جامعة الحكمة بذمار تحتفي بتخريج 150 خريجا من عدد من الاقسام
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army's air defenses down saudi-led unmanned aircraft in Nehm
[26/ديسمبر/2018] MARIB, Dec. 26 (Sasba) – The air defenses on Wednesday intercepted an unmanned fighter jet belonging to Saudi-led coalition in Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told saba.

The air defenses forced the aircraft to leave the airspace before carrying out its hostile mission in Nehm,” the official said in a statement.

On Sunday, the air defenses downed a fighter drone plane of the coalition in Saada city.


AA
Saba
