Army's air defenses down saudi-led unmanned aircraft in Nehm [26/ديسمبر/2018] MARIB, Dec. 26 (Sasba) – The air defenses on Wednesday intercepted an unmanned fighter jet belonging to Saudi-led coalition in Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told saba.



The air defenses forced the aircraft to leave the airspace before carrying out its hostile mission in Nehm,” the official said in a statement.



On Sunday, the air defenses downed a fighter drone plane of the coalition in Saada city.





AA

Saba