Army kills dozens mercenaries in Najran, destroys machine gun [26/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army destroyed on Wednesday a machine gun in Najran region and killed dozens of saudi-led mercenaries, a military official said.



The machine gun was destroyed in Raqabat Marash, the official said.



Furthermore, the army attacked Saudi-backed militiamen sites in al-Talaah site, killing scores, injuring others, seizing weapons and burning weapons’ stores.





AA

Saba