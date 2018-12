Army launches offensive on saudi-led mercenaries in Najran [26/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army on Wednesday carried out an offensive on mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Najran border province, a military official said.



The army killed and injured scores of the militias during the offensive which took place in Talaa site.



The army managed to seize military equipment and burned a weapon store during the offensive.





AA

Saba