Army foils mercenaries' infiltration in Nihem [26/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army on Wednesday repelled an infiltration of the mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Sanaa province, a military official said.



The army killed and injured dozens of the militants during this failed infiltration which took place at Tabab Qaran area in Nihem district, the official said.





AA

Saba