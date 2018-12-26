Higher Economic Committee holds meeting with national delegation, society components [26/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 26 (Saba) - The Higher Economic Committee on Wednesday held in Sanaa a consultative meeting with the national negotiating delegation and commercial, industrial, media and cultural components of the society, financial institutions, official bodies, and civil society organizations.



During the meeting, held under the title "prospects for neutralizing the national economy in light of results of Sweden consultations", deputy head and members of the national delegation reviewed the course of the consultations and the files that were put forward and discussed and the agreements.



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr. Maqboli said that the aggression on Yemen for nearly four years has caused a strong shock to the national economy and damage and serious losses to the production structures and activities directly and indirectly.



"The economic blockade, the disruption of oil and gas sector and the control over most public revenue sources are among the actions practiced deliberately by the aggression countries and their tools to undermine the role of the central bank in the management of monetary policy," Dr. Maqboli said.



Dr. Maqboli noted that the international community, despite its early recognition of the negative and catastrophic consequences of such practices, its statements and reactions did not live up to the practical measures to avoid the disaster and famine or the work to neutralize the economy and the opening of ports and airports.



He confirmed the Salvation Government's willingness to push private sector institutions to lead the comprehensive development in the country through the establishment of a real relationship and active partnership.



Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Affairs, deputy head of the national delegation Maj. Gen. Jalal al-Ruwaishan said that the delegation was keen to submit six files in the consultations, the most prominent of which is the file of the general political framework as the essence of the problem.



Al-Ruwaishan pointed out that the delegation made good progress in the political file through the agreement with the United Nations on the general political framework to find a transitional executive authority for the next phase, but it was met intransigence from the other party.



He said that the file of calm in Hodeidah and Taiz has had a considerable space in the consultations, noting that the national delegation had presented an initiative on Taiz that included addressing the military, security and humanitarian aspects, but the other party refused to discuss it except with regard to the humanitarian aspect.



During the meeting, a number of interventions were presented by specialists in the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, as well as academics, journalists and media professionals, which emphasized the importance of neutralizing the national economy from the current conflict for the public interest.





