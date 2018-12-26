Political bureau of Ansarullah sends condolence to Iran over Shahroudi's death [26/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 26 (SABA) – The political bureau of Ansarullah movement on Wednesday sent a condolence letter the leadership and people of Iran over the death of the head of the Expediency Council, Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.



“We express our condolences to the leadership of the Islamic revolution in the Iranian Islamic Republic and to the family of deceased Shhroudi over his death ” the letter read.



The letter considered that the deceased was an example of jihad and sacrifice, respecting responsibility and struggle.





AA

SABA