Coalition-led forces continue escalation in Hodeidah [25/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 25 (Saba) – UAE-backed forces of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday fired mortar shells Al-Jarba and Al-Shajn villages and Al-Monqim valley in east of Al-Durihemi district of Hodeidah province.





Earlier in the day, the coalition warplanes intensified their flying over Al-Tuhayta district and other southern districts of the province.





Saba