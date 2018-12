Army foils 2 infiltration of saudi-led mercenaries In Asir [25/ديسمبر/2018] ASIR, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The army repelled on Tuesday two infiltration of Saudi-backed militiamen in Asir region, a military official told said.



The army inflicted on militias heavy losses in lives and equipment and destroyed two vehicles during repelling the infiltration in Aeelb crossing and al-Rabuaah area, the official said.





